Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.62

Shares of Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.62 and traded as high as $25.98. Caltex Australia shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 853,115 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$25.93 and its 200-day moving average is A$26.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

Caltex Australia Company Profile (ASX:CTX)

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

