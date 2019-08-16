Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $3,954,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,691,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $202,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,658 shares of company stock worth $12,417,641 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 105,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

