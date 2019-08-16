Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 10.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.29, 2,639,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average session volume of 897,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Specifically, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,204 shares in the company, valued at $398,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melvin Flanigan acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,885. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Bank of America cut shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

The company has a market cap of $728.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.