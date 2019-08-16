Canaccord Genuity Cuts Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$0.20

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Western Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of WRG remained flat at $C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.95.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Energy Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

