Canaccord Genuity Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$2.75

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

PD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.44. 730,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The stock has a market cap of $437.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford purchased 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,114.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,240 shares in the company, valued at C$361,425.91. Also, Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$73,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,024 shares in the company, valued at C$2,464,036.61.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

