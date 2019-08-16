Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €55.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.86 ($57.97).

Cancom stock traded up €2.48 ($2.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €51.50 ($59.88). The company had a trading volume of 97,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 12 month low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 12 month high of €55.40 ($64.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 42.70.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

