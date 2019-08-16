CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.98. CannTrust shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,389,311 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTST shares. Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bloom Burton downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a market cap of $280.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 3.42.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CannTrust Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,447,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

