Capita (LON:CPI) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 156.33 ($2.04).

Shares of Capita stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 832,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151.65 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

