Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.55. 119,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$25.33 and a 1 year high of C$32.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 63.63%.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.75 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,813,712.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

