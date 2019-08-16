Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 912,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 106.8% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,291. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $397.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

