Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at $1,985,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 119.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 12.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,786. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

