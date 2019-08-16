Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.20. Capstar Financial shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2,513 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $272.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other Capstar Financial news, insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,163.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 202,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 185,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.