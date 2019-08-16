Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Haywood Securities cut Capstone Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.88.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.