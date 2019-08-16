Cardano Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Huobi, OTCBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $44.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022572 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011251 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.30 or 0.02236628 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000523 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, DragonEX, Coinnest, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Indodax, OKEx, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Gate.io, ABCC, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

