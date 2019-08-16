Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €89.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFX. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.50 ($107.56) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.06 ($97.75).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX stock opened at €97.90 ($113.84) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a twelve month high of €104.30 ($121.28). The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.73.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.