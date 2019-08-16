Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Cap of $20.78 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and $3.12 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.08 or 0.04647238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 2,550,046,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,758,163 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.