Catherine J. Boggs Acquires 40,540 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $715.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.96. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 46.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,311,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,012,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,023 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10,565.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,114 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.