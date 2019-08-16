CatoCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (CATO)

CatoCoin (CURRENCY:CATO) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. CatoCoin has a market cap of $63,490.00 and $4.00 worth of CatoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CatoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, CatoCoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.01301734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00095162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CatoCoin Coin Profile

CatoCoin’s total supply is 10,586,246 coins. CatoCoin’s official website is catocoin.net. CatoCoin’s official Twitter account is @catocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CatoCoin Coin Trading

CatoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CatoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CatoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

