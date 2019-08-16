CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CDK Global updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CDK Global alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.