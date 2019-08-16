CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Robert F. Kirby Sells 1,300 Shares

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 502,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 455,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,527,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 17.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.