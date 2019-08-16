CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Thomas E. Richards Sells 62,222 Shares of Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDW traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $120.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 166.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $47,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

