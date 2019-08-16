Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $109.42. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,037. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.