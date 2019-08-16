CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.85.

CNP stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $587,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,276 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

