Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCS. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of CCS opened at $26.91 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 271,950.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

