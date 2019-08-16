Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.21, 11,488,533 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 14,376,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Centurylink alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,550. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 97,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 12.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Centurylink by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.