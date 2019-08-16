CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Sells $13,332.43 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $13,332.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.46. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. CEVA’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CEVA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CEVA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CEVA by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in CEVA by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.