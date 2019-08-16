CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 442,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 10,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 324.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 70.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

