CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,926,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 3,298,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,765 shares of company stock worth $6,333,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,454,000 after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 175.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CF Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,952,000 after buying an additional 3,170,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

