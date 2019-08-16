Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $422.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.06.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $272.91 and a 12-month high of $417.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7,880.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.