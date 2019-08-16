Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 million. Analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CHMG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 655.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.