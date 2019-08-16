Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

CHSP stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $12,584,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

