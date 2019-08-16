Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $6,704,375. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51. The stock has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.