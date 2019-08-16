China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Metro Rural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.50.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other China Metro Rural news, CEO Donald Riley bought 25,500 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee bought 80,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 328,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,030.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

