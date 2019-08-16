CIBC Increases Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$18.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE LNF traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$14.01 and a 1-year high of C$18.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

