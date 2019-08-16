CIBC Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$14.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

Enerplus stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$7.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

The firm also recently declared a jul 19 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

