CIBC Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.27.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$11.40 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

