CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.20 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

