CIBC Trims Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Target Price to C$10.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOT. TD Securities dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$5.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,430,000. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,887.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 161,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,324,531.98. Insiders acquired a total of 182,790 shares of company stock worth $1,588,495 in the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

