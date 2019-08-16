Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.24.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,030. The company has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.