Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $46.25. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 15,273,669 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.