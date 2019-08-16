City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHCO. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CHCO stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. 47,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that City will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of City by 932.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 24.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.