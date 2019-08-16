Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Million

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post sales of $26.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.12 million and the highest is $26.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $107.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.34 million, with estimates ranging from $111.38 million to $113.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.62 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $21.31. 37,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,654.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

