Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cloudera from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $71,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,929 shares of company stock valued at $246,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,606.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.