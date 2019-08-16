CML Group (ASX:CGR) Trading Down 1.1%

CML Group Ltd (ASX:CGR) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), approximately 85,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.32).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

CML Group Company Profile (ASX:CGR)

CML Group Limited provides financial management and payroll services. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The Finance segment offers invoice financing or receivables finance services. The Equipment Finance segment provides equipment finance, including loans secured against equipment.

