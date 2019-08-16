CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 7,092,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 629,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,630. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,606.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 112,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

