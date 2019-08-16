CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Up 6.1%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.29, 3,253,672 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,155,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 497,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,382. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 134,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

