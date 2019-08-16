Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.10. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 6,442,192 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,183,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,953,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.