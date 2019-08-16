Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 1.6%

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$91.02 and last traded at C$90.84, approximately 21,516 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 79,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.01.

About Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

