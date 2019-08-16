COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.21

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 7539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLPBY. Barclays lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.50.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

