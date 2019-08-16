Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 499,986 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $3,223,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,043,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

